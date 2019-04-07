<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Adama Barrow of The Republic of Gambia at the weekend hosted the Senior Pastor at Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, who was in the West African country on a two-day restorative crusade.

Suleman and his ministers had taken the ministry’s regular soul-restoring programme tagged ‘The Supernatural’ to The Gambia following another successful two-day outing in neighbouring Dakar, the capital city of Senegal.

As a mark of respect, the outspoken Nigerian cleric called on President Barrow’s office in the country’s capital of Banjul, a few hours before the crusade kicked off on Wednesday.

Welcoming Suleman, President Barrow expressed joy at servant of God’s feats as a spiritual balm to souls that wander while congratulating him for showing messages of love to all with his devotional efforts.

Barrow also commended the cleric for his private pet project, ‘Touch of Love’, through which lives of thousands of the less privileged have been restored.

In the last two years, the OFM popularity through Suleman’s steady achievement had soared with a credit of 61 OFM branches spread across different countries while he runs the charity arm with through his personal businesses with interests in eight countries.

Suleman, after the presidential reception, went on with the crusade hosting hundreds of Gambians and people from neighbourinmg states as he ministered the healing power of God to all, including those plagued with all manner of infirmities.