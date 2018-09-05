The presidency has said it has been observed that social media accounts are being run in the name of son of the President, Yusuf Buhari.

According to the special adviser, Femi Adesina, the most recent is an Instagram account @ymbuhari, which has attracted thousands of followers, and which has been used to express opinions in Yusuf’s name without his knowledge.

He said “This is to inform the general public that Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari is not on any social media platform. The public is therefore, advised to disregard such handles and pages, while those perpetrating the illegality are advised to stop forthwith, as it amounts to impersonation.

“The same advice goes to those running other pages and handles impersonating other members of the family of the President.”