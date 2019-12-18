<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has tasked families to ensure female children are given equal and compulsory access to education.

Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the SSA to the President on SDGs, gave the charge at the official launch of the ‘World’s Largest Lesson Nigeria Family Activation’ ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja.

The event was organised in collaboration with World Largest Lesson Nigeria and Dean Initiative, with the theme “Activating Families and Communities for SDGs”.

She said that families remained a critical stakeholder for the country’s actualisation of the SDGs by 2030, urging parents who believe that sending female children to schools was a waste of resources, to change their mindset.

“Parents must understand that an educated girl-child can change the narratives of an entire family.

“Education must be made compulsory for everybody; we have to support and encourage them to be in school.

“We also need more champions who can stand and fight for the rights of the girl-child in the country.”

She also charged Nigerians to support the government in actualising the goals by contributing their quota to socio-economic development of the country.

Michael Semiye, Executive Director, Dean Initiative, said that the event was organised to ensure that no one was left behind by 2030.

“Every aspect of the 17 sustainable development goals is very important and input of families remains critical in achieving the goals.

“Let us mobilise ourselves and support the government,” he said.