The Presidency, on Friday, said that all the repatriated funds to the country have been earmarked for identified critical projects across the country in accordance with the agreement.

The Presidency in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said it would be willing to give the needed clarification on any matter around a recent tripartite repatriation agreement signed among Nigeria, United States of America and the Island of Jersey.

Recall that recent reports claimed that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was planning to dispense part of a $308 million repatriated Sani Abacha loot outside the agreed focus of spending with the other two signatories to the repatriation agreement.

While debunking the reports, the Presidency said that the Buhari administration would stick to agreements and stay true to its anti-corruption crusade, adding that the government’s agreed spending plans are very much intact.





According to the statement, “We have a lot more money to recover oversees and no one has the right to complicate things for the government of our country.

“The United States and the British crown dependency of Jersey have agreed with the President and government of Nigeria to repatriate $308 million funds connected to former Nigerian military ruler General Sani Abacha, the three governments said.

“By a decision of this government, the entire sum will be paid to the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, (NSIA) and will be used in expediting the construction of the three major infrastructure projects across Nigeria – namely Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Abuja – Kano Expressway and the Second Niger bridge.

“The position of the Buhari administration is still the same on this.

“The Embassy of the United States may be approached for any clarification on the agreement already reached by the three parties”, the statement said.