The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has denied being queried on any aspects of its operations.

The office said in a strongly worded statement made available to Vanguard on Friday that the claim by some online media that it had been queried by the Presidency was false and a calculated attempt to create confusion.

The statement signed by the management said: “The attention of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has been drawn to a publication on some online media alleging that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has been queried over petitions sent to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.





“We wish to state categorically that the allegation as contained in a poorly written story, smacks of attempt at blackmail which ordinarily is not worth responding to as it is bereft of any form of fact whatsoever.

“But for the sake of the general public, we wish to state empatically that the leadership of the OSSAP SDGs or indeed, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs was not at any time querried or invited by any constituted authority as insinuated in the publication.

“The Office of The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has continue to remain transparent and open in all its official dealings and in the discharge of its duties as provided for in its mandate.

“There is therefore no iota of truth in the publication which is nothing but malicious attempt at blackmail and smear the image of the Office and the SSAP.

“We urge members of the public to ignore the report which is only a figment of the imagination of the writer,” SSAP-SDG said.