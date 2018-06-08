The Presidency on Friday announced that there will be no public holiday on June 12, 2018.

Contrary to speculations, the government via its @asorock Twitter handle, revealed that the presidential order declaring June 12 Nigeria’s Democracy Day stated that the date will “in FUTURE YEARS replace May 29th as a National Public Holiday in celebration of Nigeria Democracy Day.”

The tweet revealed that there have been questions about June 12, 2018, being a public holiday and the” answer is NO.”

NOTICE: There have been questions regarding whether or not there will be a FEDERAL public holiday on June 12, 2018. The answer is NO. Presidential Order says June 12 “in FUTURE YEARS will replace May 29th as a National Public Holiday in celebration of Nigeria Democracy Day.” pic.twitter.com/UsxrPRx28X — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) June 8, 2018