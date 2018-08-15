The presidency Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari would return to the country at the weekend from his current 10-day working vacation in London.

Making this disclosure while appearing on The Morning Show on ARISE TV, the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, emphasised that Buhari would unfailingly be back in the country “this weekend.”

Adesina who said he freely communicates with the president despite being away, added that he could sometimes speak with him up to two or three times a day.

The president embarked on vacation on August 3 after transmitting power to his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Adesina also explained while the dismissed Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, was still being detained more than a week after he was sacked.

According to him, somebody of the status of Daura with a lot of security matters at his disposal has to be properly debriefed before he can be totally freed.

Adesina also revealed that before Daura’s sack, the government was already inching towards a breakthrough on the release of Leah Sharibu.

Leah, one of the 110 Dapchi schoolgirls, kidnapped earlier in the year, was held back by Boko Haram when her peers were freed following her refusal to renounce her Christian faith.