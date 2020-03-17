<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s focus is to preserve the well-being of Nigerians from the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview on a Channels TV program, Adesina said his boss is working to minimize the impact of the dreaded disease on the Nigerian economy.

“Some approvals have already been given by the President to ensure that the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy is minimized as much as possible.

“The President also assured that the focus of government is to ensure that the welfare, well-being of Nigerians are preserved as much as possible. So government is looking forward and getting readt for what may be inevitable if the pandemic lasts for a longer time,” he said.

When asked if the President will order the closure of the nation’s borders as a means to contain the spread of the disease, the presidential spokesman neither confirmed nor denied it.





He replied saying: “The fact is that whatever is best for Nigeria will be done. Already we have the Centre for Disease Control and the Ministry of Health that are on top of the situation. And you can see daily if not hourly briefings on this situation.”

According to Adesina, the situation at hand does not call for the pressing of a panic button yet, stressing “it is serious and government is tackling it seriously.”

Adesina’s comments come shortly after the Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire, also confirmed the case during a press briefing in Abuja the nation’s capital.

The victim said to be a 30-year-old returnee from the United Kingdom is currently at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba.

The Minister said he will provide an update on whether or not to ban flights or impose other strict measures after the inter-ministerial meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.