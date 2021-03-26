



The Presidency has assured Nigerians that, contrary to what critics say, President Muhammadu Buhari is fully aware of everything happening across the country.

The president has been heavily criticised for not engaging enough with the nation’s issues, with his team accused of shielding him from the harsh realities of his governance on Nigerians.

However, his media spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said during a Channels TV interview on Friday, March 26, 2021 that the president is on top of everything.





He said the allegation that the president is not in tune with Nigerian issues is mere propaganda by the opposition to raise questions about the president’s capacity to govern.

He noted that the fastest way to reach the president is to spotlight an issue in the media because he keeps up with the news.

“The president knows it all. In fact, he’s the most voracious reader and listener that you can ever find,” he said.

Addressing criticism that the president is not directly talking to Nigerians enough, Shehu said the president is ‘not a showman for TV’.