The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Senator Ita Enang, says President Muhammadu Buhari is extremely worried about Nigerian workers and the unemployed.

He stated this on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels TV.

“President Buhari’s administration is extremely concerned about not just the Nigerian workers but those who are qualified to be employed and are not yet employed.

“And of course, the Federal Government is also committed to those who are unemployed. That is why you have the Ministry of Labour is called the Ministry of Employment, Labour and Productivity,” he stated.

While noting that it is impossible for the government to engage every Nigerian into the civil service, he, however, stated that the current administration is working hard to address the unemployment challenge.

He noted that Buhari’s government has created a business-friendly environment and policies that would help the private and public sectors to strive.

When asked if his principal’s absence will affect the 2019 budget from being signed into law, the presidential aide responded in the negative.

He explained that though the Senate has passed the budget, the House of Representatives is yet to do so.

According to Enang, once it is passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, the Clerk would compare notes to ensure that figures tally before transmitting it to the President for assent.

Despite the challenge notwithstanding, Enang insisted saying, “the President is on duty.”