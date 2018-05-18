President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the current level of relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

According to Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Buhari said this when he received a telephone call from Michael Pompeo, US secretary of state, on Thursday.

The presidential aide said Buhari also used the opportunity to congratulate the new secretary of state on his appointment.

“Buhari recalled his past meeting with Mr Pompeo, then as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and thanked him for the enormous support the US had extended to the Nigerian security and intelligence services,” Shehu said in a statement.

“The president requested the Secretary of State to extend his appreciation to President Donald Trump for the warm reception he was given during his recent visit to the White House.

“Secretary Pompeo assured President Buhari that with him in the Department of State, relations between both countries would get even better.

“He reiterated the desire of the U.S to continue to pursue, side by side with Nigeria, matters of common interest on the African continent, including the fight against terrorism and corruption, trade and development.”

Trump appointed Pompeo after sack Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson received the news of his sack 24 hours after he left Nigeria.