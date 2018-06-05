The Presidential Amnesty office has described as wicked and mischievous an online publication promoted by Premium Times that a Nigerian woman loses her job after criticizing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo online, saying the entire story was a falsehood fabricated by an attention-seekers who are out not only to dent the image of the new Amnesty Boss, Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo, but also the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by Special Assistant (Media) Murphy Ganagana and made available to newsmen, it is revealed that the woman, who claimed to have been re-engaged by the office after her initial sack by the immediate past Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, was not a legitimate staff of the office in the first instance, adding that the office was compelled to respond to the allegation to avert such misleading information from spreading further.

The statements reads in part: ‘’The Amnesty Office wishes to state that this is a wicked and mischievous falsehood fabricated by an attention-seeking interloper who does not deserve to be glorified with a response, but for the blatant lies she concocted to mislead undiscerning members of the public.

‘’To put the records straight, the said Ms Bolouere Opukiri is unknown to the Amnesty Office as she was never documented either as a civil servant seconded to the office or engaged as a contract staff by the current management of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. Therefore, her claim that she was asked to stop work after a week of re-engagement, is outright falsehood.

‘’Consequently, there was no basis for the incumbent Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof Dokubo to “take steps to get her fired once again”, since she wasn’t on record as a staff of the Amnesty Office.

‘’The allegation that Prof. Dokubo was asked to dismiss her when he visited the State House is a barefaced lie. There was no directive to that effect from the Office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, or any other quarters, more so, as she wasn’t a staff.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, the Amnesty Office is not aware of a relationship between Ms Bolouere Opukiri and Double Helix Nigeria Limited, the outsourcing firm which she claimed to be her employer. Thus, the office does not wish to dwell on issues outside its confines.”