The Presidency says it is ready to partner with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) to combat HIV and AIDS prevalence in the country.

Princess Adejoke Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), made this known in a statement issued by the Head, Communication Unit, Ms Janet McDickson, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to her, HIV and AIDS had continued to remain a major cause of loss of lives among women, youth and children in the country which needed concrete solution.

The statement quoted Adefulire as saying: “The establishment of more HIV and AIDS test and screening centres across the country was important.

“All would-be couples and pregnant women should know their HIV and AIDS status so that mother-to-child transmission can be adequately checked.

“Youths should be more responsible and avoid promiscuity, as doing so will go a long way in curbing the HIV-AIDS menace.”

However, she implored NACA to revive and sustain the campaign against HIV and AIDS in the country.

The presidential aide noted that it was necessary as ‘good health’ which was the SDG 3, could not be over emphasised.

Adefulire added that a committee had been set up to produce a workable and sustainable partnership that would provide a framework capable of producing desired results.