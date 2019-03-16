



The presidency is yet to confirm the removal of the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of President Muhammadu Buhari, hours after the story was broken by an online newspaper.

The CSO, Bashir Abubakar, according to a report by Premium Times has been replaced by Idris Kassim Ahmed, from the headquarters of the Department of the State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Quoting top sources, the newspaper said Abubakar has been ordered to proceed on an immediate “strategic course” at a university in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It was reported that Abubakar’s removal was at the insistence of the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi.

Until his appointment as Buhari’s CSO in July 2015, Abubakar was an assistant director in the Bayelsa State command of the DSS.

The presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, are yet to reply to text messages sent to them on the matter.

Newsmen last night sent text message to Mallam Shehu and another was sent this morning to Adesina.