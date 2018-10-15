



The Federal Government said yesterday that Executive Order 06 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week will facilitate speedy conclusion of corruption cases.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said: ‘’EO 6 is not only revolutionary to the efforts to rid Nigeria of corruption, but a manifestation of systemic changes that are required to make necessary adjustments as we carry on with the war against corruption.

‘’The very essence of the order is to make for speedy trials and conclusion of graft cases. The order is not political and there is political gain behind its activation.

‘’These high profile cases we are talking about have been ongoing for between seven and 10 years with no end in sight. These cases were mostly originated by administrations other than this one.

‘’What is clear is that the access to these resources by the suspects has enabled them to be in a composition to sometime compromise investigation, prosecution and trial. In most of the cases, the courts are held in a helpless position by legal acrobatics paid for from corrupt enrichment by the suspects.

‘’The new measures put in place should compel everyone involved to make for a speedy conclusion of these cases. If it is your money, you have it back. If it belongs to the public, it goes back to the treasury. ‘’The question of the constitutionality of the restriction order is answered by the fact that a court of the land has given government a clean sheet.

‘’The Executive Order is legal and constitutional and, therefore, implementable. One of the cardinal objectives of the government under our constitution is to fight corruption. Fighting corruption is a responsibility and obligation upon the government.

‘’These cases that are well known and to say this or that name is on it will open the door to further accusations, including trial by media.

The presidency also said it will not publish the names of citizens restricted from travelling over corruption allegations following the signing of Executive Order 06 into law.

‘’On the so-called list you asked for confirmation, I want to confirm to you that we have not issued any list and we are not doing so.’’

He also said the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari, inherited the list from previous administrations: ‘’In the history of independent Nigeria, this is the first time any government is taking such a key decision to fight corruption.

‘’The Immìgration Service and other security agencies have the mandate of the President to carry out enforcement and they will do so giving due respects to individual rights, in line with the constitution.’’