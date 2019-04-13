<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Presidency has explained why Boko Haram terrorists have not released Leah Sharibu, captured last year February from Science Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe state.

In a statement, Garba Shehu, the senior special assistance on media to President Buhari said the fear of Nigeria’s military by the terrorists is what is making her release a complicated and prolonged affair.

The interlocutors have reported encouraging progress so far, Garba Shehu said in a commemorative statement marking five years of the abduction of schoolgirls in Chibok, neighbouring Borno state.

“The report reaching us says her return to her family has unfortunately been hindered by the fear of the militants,” Shehu said.

“They worry that heavy military presence in areas where they previously moved about freely could affect their safety after they return her to the government.

“At the same time, the military cannot jeopardise the security of the entire north-eastern region by halting their operations to accommodate Boko Haram’s fears.

Leah Sharibu will be reunited with her family as soon as any conclusions are reached on a number of options being considered for her safe transportation.

“The success of the Nigerian military in subduing Boko Haram is evidenced by the large numbers of militants who have surrendered recently, especially in neighbouring Cameroon and Niger.

“A similar mass surrender of militants is expected to happen soon in Nigeria.

“While Nigerian military operations are ongoing, the government is also engaging with the militants but the talks have been affected by the factionalisation of Boko Haram – with one group adopting a hard line attitude and intensifying attacks on Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad, and another group engaging with the government for peaceful resolution.

“President Buhari also uses this opportunity of the commemoration of the Chibok tragedy to commend the girls, now women, who have triumphed over it all.”

Leah Sharibu, was kidnapped last year February by Boko Haram terrorists, along with scores of schoolgirls from the Science Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe State.

All the other girls were released, except Sharibu, who reports said had refused to recant her faith, as a christian.

The kidnap had since been turned into a religious matter by some pastors and Christian leaders.