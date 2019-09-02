<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Presidency on Monday inaugurated State-of-the art dialysis and ultrasound machines as well as a creche at the State House Clinic, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, said the medical facilities and the creche were meant to enhance the operation of the clinic.

According to him, the dialysis and ultrasound machines have since been put to use for the benefit of staff of the State House while the creche will benefit the families of medical personnel of the clinic.

He revealed that the multi-million naira medical facilities were procured through prudence management of scarce resources by the authorities of the State House.

Arabi said: “We thank God we are still able to make use of the little resources that we got, appropriated to us to make sure that we get the best for them and by extension the best for the society.

“We have entered the dialysis unit, you have seen the machines we have procured and the people on it.

“You have seen the latest ultrasound machines and I’m sure you have heard from the manufacturers or suppliers – that is one of the best the world over.

“And of course, you have seen the Crèche which we have done and it would be beneficial not only to the staff of the clinic – the doctors and their families and other medical health workers but to the generality of those that are coming in there.

“So, I think we are good to go like it has always been going and we hope with what we commissioned today we are moving higher up again – that is the Next Level.’’