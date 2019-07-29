<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The proscription of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has nothing to do with peaceful and law-abiding Shi’ites in the country, the Federal Government explained on Sunday.

Lawful members of the group have not been banned from practicing their religion, the government in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement said rather, it was to discourage wanton violence, murder and willful destruction of public and private property.

But the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has said it would not be distracted by the court order, declaring the sect as a terrorist organisation.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Friday declared the group a terrorist organisation, following an ex parte application filed by the Federal Government.

The Presidency’s statement said that contrary to the claim by the IMN that it had been banned from practising its religion, President Buhari’s administration has not banned Shi’ites from observing their five daily prayers and going to Mecca to perform the Holy pilgrimage.

The statement reads: “Their position is blatantly false and deceptive. The IMN is deliberately changing the narrative in order to gain sympathy and divert the attention of the world from its terrorist activities, including attacking soldiers, killing policemen and a youth corps member, destroying government ambulances and public property, consistently defying authority of the state.

“The Presidency notes that the banned organization was taken over by extremists who didn’t believe in peaceful protests and instead employed violence and arson, driving fear and undermining the rights of others and constituted authority.

“The Presidency agrees that the constitution protects freedom of worship, but not to the detriment of the society, especially where such freedom harms others, and breaks law and order.

“The Presidency insists that such criminal behavior and disregard for rights of others and human life will not be tolerated by any responsible government, explaining that everywhere in the world protesters operate within legal boundaries and conduct themselves peacefully without molesting others, or engaging in murder and killing of security personnel or destroying public and private property.

“The Presidency regrets that despite all efforts by the government and other well-meaning Nigerians to make the IMN militants to see reason and abandon violence, such appeals fell on deaf ears as they killed, maimed and destroyed willfully, constituting daily nuisance to workers, commuters and other innocent citizens.

“Having defied appeals to operate peacefully, and given their seeming determination to destabilise the country, the government had to act before the situation goes out of control, after admonishing many times over that people should not use religion to perpetuate lawlessness.

“We are fighting lawlessness and criminality and not pursuing a policy of discrimination against any group.

“You cannot be in court while at the same time engaging in violent protests, molesting people and inflicting pains on others, which includes taking innocent lives.”

In a statement on Sunday, IMN media forum President Ibrahim Musa, described the order as a “joke.”

He said the order will not distract the group from continuing its demand for the release of its leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since 2015, should be released.

The spokesman said though the group was yet to get the copy of the order, its lawyers were already studying development.

The statement reads: “The Islamic Movement has learnt of the fallacious court order for its proscription by a high court in Abuja, that it is a terrorist group.

“We are in consultations with our lawyers, and we would, as a peaceful people … give an appropriate response.

“We want to assure the general public and the international community that we will not be pushed into taking any rash decision no matter the provocation.

“This order, we believe, was hastily obtained to sweep under the carpet the glaring human rights abuses suffered by the IMN since the Zaria genocide of December, 2015.

“We reject any false flag terror attacks that the authorities would be plotting in our name, and by this assure the general public that we have never contemplated the use of terror tactics in our ways. This is not about to change.”