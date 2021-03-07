



The Presidency on Sunday clarified that a fire incident occurred outside the perimeter fence of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Saturday.

The Media Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, in a release, said he had to make necessary clarification on the issue based on concerns expressed by Nigerians at home and abroad over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.

He confirmed that the fire actually broke out in the evening of Saturday, March 6, burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.





According to him, the fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passerby dropping a burning cigarette, adding that the Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.

He further stated: “It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service. No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded. We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns.”