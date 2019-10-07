<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. Yemi Dipeolu, has said that the Federal Government is set to release N600bn for capital projects within the next three months.

He also noted that the government had released about N1.74trn for capital projects in the 2018 fiscal year.

The overall goal, he said, was to enable “substantial and landmark transformation of infrastructure projects.”

Dipeolu spoke on Monday at the roundtable held by the Securities and Exchange Commission on the implementation plans of the realisation of African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

Speaking about the contribution of agriculture to the economy, he said, “It is key to organise production in the agricultural sector so that every part of the value chain contributes to growth; starting with the strategic choice of crops, agricultural research, to focus on seeds that can substantially improve yield.

“Functional commodity exchanges can lead to the development of new financial products for the poor, especially peasant farmers and also spur innovation and improve export performance,” he had said at the event.

Disclosing the Federal Government’s financial activities, Dipeolu said, “Up to N1.74 trn was released for capital project in the 2018 fiscal year and another N600bn is set to be released over the next three months.

“We will soon see a substantial and landmark transformation of infrastructure projects going forward.”