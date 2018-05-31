The presidency has assured Nigerians that it will continue to implement all genuine government polices, agreements and contracts at both national and international level initiated by the previous administration.

The Secretary to the Government ‎of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance Thursday in Abuja while commissioning and handing over three erosion and flood control projects executed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the federal government through the Ecological Control Office (EFO).

He said the projects were part of the numerous control projects across the country awarded on October 5, 2017, adding that the projects were initiated to prevent flooding and ‎ease vehicular access to the communities where the projects were executed.

Mustapha noted: “Let me underscore the present administration’s ‎ determination to continue with the implementation of all genuine government policies, agreements and contracts at both national and international levels entered into by the previous administration laying solid foundation to our quest for virile and prosperous nation on the part of unfettered development.”

While commissioning and handing over the project at Veritas University, Abuja, the SGF said that he has no doubt that the successful completion of the N750 million erosion control project would go a long way in creating a conducive learning environment and general well being of the students.

At Saburi‎ village, Mustapha said he was happy because the project was located in a community that was in dire need of government’s intervention.

While at Jikwoyi, he noted that the federal government intervention would ‎bring huge relief to the community which had for a very long time been stressed by ecological issues.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary EFO, Ms. Habiba Lawal‎, said that the completion of the projects at various communities would enhance the living standard of the people and at the same time reduce dangers to lives and property associated with erosion and persistent flooding that had been experienced in the communities in recent times.

However, the Project Manager of Gaffar Worldwide Resources Ltd, Mr. Chibuzor Michael, whose company executed the 2.3km road and construction of 2.5km drainage at Saburi village, said that the speedy and timely completion of the project was due to doggedness of ‎the company despite challenges.

Also, the Project Manager and Consultant, Cifez Limited,‎ Muhammed Ibrahim, whose company executed the 3.2km road at Jikwoyi, said that the project was executed between July and January, adding that the road construction was just the first phase of the project.