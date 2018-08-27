The Presidency has said the Department of State Services is analysing the leaked audio of Leah Sharibu.

Recall that Boko Haram insurgents kidnapped 119 girls from government science school from Dapchi, Yobe and while most of the girls were released by the sect, Leah Sharibu, the only Christian girl was not released.

In an audio released by an online medium yesterday, Leah asked President Buhari to save her from captivity.

In the audio, she spoke in Hausa in a 35 seconds audio. She said; “I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation,”

“I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you.”

However, in tweet by the senior special asssistant media to the president, Garba Shehu, reiterated that President Buhari will not rest until Leah Sharibu and all other girls in Boko Haram captivity are freed.

Shehu tweeted: We are aware of the audio in circulation concerning the unfortunate situation of our daughter, Leah Sharibu. In dealing with terrorists, nothing is too trivial.

“The secret service is analyzing the voice. Our reaction will follow the outcome of the investigation. For President Buhari, nothing will be spared in bringing all our girls home.

“He will not rest until all of them are freed.”