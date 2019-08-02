<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Presidency has asked Nigerians to disregard a trending list of Ministers-Designate.

The list, with assigned Portfolios for the Ministers recently screened by the Senate appeared on Friday morning.

However, the Presidency has declared that it did not emanate from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Hamad stated this on his official twitter handle.

Hamad said “So someone makes a list of Ministers-Designate and assigned portfolio for them.

“The assigned list is now trending on WhatsApp as usual. DISREGARD any list pls.

“Portfolio will be announced by Mr. President after their inauguration as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”