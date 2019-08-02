<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Presidency on Friday disowned a list of ministers-designate and portfolios currently in circulation, especially on the social media.

It said President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to assign portfolios to the 43 ministers-designate who were confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday.

The President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, made this known in a message he posted on his Twitter handle.

Ahmad said Buhari would only announce portfolios after he must have inaugurated the cabinet members.

He wrote, “So someone decided to sit down and make a list of ministers-designate and also assigned portfolios to them?

“The assigned list is now being circulated and is trending on WhatsApp as usual.

“Disregard any list please. Portfolios will be announced by Mr President after their inauguration as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

In the list that is in circulation, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) was assigned to the Ministry of Justice; Mr Rauf Aregbesola was named the Minister of Budget and National Planning while Mrs Paulen Tallen was assigned to the Ministry of Women Affairs among others.