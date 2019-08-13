<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Presidency on Monday declined official confirmation of the status of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang.

There has been speculation, that he had been relieved of his position.

Enang, a former senator, defected to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2015 polls.

He eventually became the SSA to the President on National Assembly Matters.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, merely redirected enquiries to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

“The SGF is in the best position to speak on that”, Shehu said in a terse reply.

Enang himself remained inaccessible on Monday as calls to his two mobile lines were not picked.