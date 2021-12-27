Presidency: Having coronavirus is normal

The Presidency has declared that it is normal for Presidential aides to contract the COVID-19 disease.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television programme ‘Sunday Politics’.

Adesina said, “Well, what I like to say is that presidential aides are just human. They can fall sick. If anything happens to human beings it can also happen to presidential aides.

”The fact that we are presidential aides does not make us to be immune to certain things. If there is a virus that is ravaging society. Well, it can touch anybody.

“So Malam Garba Shehu has confirmed that, yes, he tested positive but he said it’s mild. And I believe that by now because it’s happened since Wednesday, by now, he should almost have beaten it if he had not beat it already. There is no cause for alarm.

“Well, I think Mr President is quite fine, he is doing his normal routine, following his normal schedule.

“But if anybody close to him test positive, that person is required to stay away till he tests again, and he tests negative.”

Recall that an online newspaper, Premium Times reported that some cabinet members including the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had tested positive for Coronavirus.

However, the Minister debunked the news report, demanded a retraction and an apology from the online newspaper.