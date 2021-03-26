



The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday said the Commander-in-Chief was passionate about the unity of Nigeria as well as tackling the myriads of security challenges in the country.

Shehu stated this in Abuja during an interview on Channels Television’s “Sunrise Daily,” monitored by newsmen.

“This President is focused on securing this country, he is focused on the unity of this country and he will preserve it,” he said.





Shehu said that Nigerians currently enjoyed freedom of speech under Buhari’s administration.

“People should be free to say whatever because this country is under the best democratic government that we have had since the Fourth Republic.

“The President will not lock up people, there is no assassination by state actors under Buhari and so, therefore, people can say whatever they want to say. They will go home and sleep very soundly.”