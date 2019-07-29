<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Presidency has asked Nigerians who hold the view that some of those President Muhammadu Buhari listed as ministerial nominees are not qualified to become ministers to take their complaints to the National Assembly.

Buhari had on Tuesday sent a list of 43 nominees, comprising 14 returnee ministers and 29 new appointees to the Senate for confirmation.

The list attracted criticisms from individuals, groups and opposition political parties, with many of them faulting the President for appointing “recycled politicians” some of who are still being prosecuted for fraud-related cases.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, told newsmen on Sunday that Buhari alone cannot fight corruption in the country.

He said Nigerians must also play their role in the anti-graft war.

Specifically on ministerial nominees believed to be tainted with corruption cases, Shehu urged Nigerians to make their concerns known to their senators who will in turn take the issues up during ministerial screening.

He said, “Unfortunately, the mistake people continue to make is that it is only the President that can fight corruption.

“Those who are kicking against some people on the list, did they make their position known to the Senate before screening?

“The President has made his nomination and it is in the public domain. If people have issues with that list, why can’t they go to the National Assembly and make the issues known?

“If they have evidence of any wrongdoing, why are they not making them public?

“The Senate is screening the nominees and I am sure that those who have issues against anyone of them have senators representing them there. So they should take the issues there.”

The 14 returnee ministers on Buhari’s list sent to the Senate are Babatunde Fashola (Lagos), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Chris Ngige (Anambra), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Godfrey Onyeama (Enugu), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Osagie Enahire (Edo), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Mohammed Bello (Adamawa) and Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno).

Out of the 43 nominees, the Senate had so far screened 31 while it intends to complete the process by Tuesday.

So far, no objection had been raised on the nomination of any of the nominees screened last week.

Rather, many of them were spared the rigours of answering questions as the upper chamber of the National Assembly extended the gesture of “take a bow and go” to them.