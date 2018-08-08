The Presidency, on Wednesday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari gave his nod for the sack of Lawal Daura as Director General of Department of State Services (DSS) by the acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the clarification when State House Correspondents sought to know if the president sanctioned Daura’s sack.

Adesina, who spoke after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by the acting President, said the Presidency was one, adding that there was no way such a decision would have been taken without unanimity.

The Presidential Spokesman’s said, “What we will like to say for the umpteenth time is that the Presidency is one. Whenever the President is proceeding on vacation he transmits power to the Vice President, who then becomes the acting president. On this occasion he also did that.

“So, the acting President has all the powers of a president. Now it’s a matter then of decency and we know that the acting President is a decent man. There is no tussle for power. There is no tough battle between him and the president.

“When something like what happened yesterday (Tuesday) will happen, there then will be unanimity. There is no way there won’t be unanimity on that kind of decision. It’s not something that will be discussed with the press but know that there was unanimity in the decision.”

Osinbajo had condemned, in strong terms, what he called, the unauthorised takeover of the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, describing it “as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all acceptable notions of law and order.”

In a three-paragraph statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Acting President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the “unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.

“By this statement, Prof. Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”