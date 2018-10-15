



About 200 foreign investors have indicated interest to participate in the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit, scheduled to begin in Abuja on Nov. 27.

Mr AbdulRamon Balogun, media aide to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The three-day summit is being organised in collaboration with Nigeria Diaspora Alumni Network (NIDAN) and supported by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).

Balogun quoted Dabiri-Erewa as saying that the expected participants included Nigerian investors and indigenous companies abroad.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the summit is geared towards encouraging Nigerians in the diaspora to invest in their home economy.

She said that many people were interested in investing in the country, adding that a United States company had express readiness to invest millions of dollars in the economy.

“We have been going all over the world seeking investors, but Nigerians in the diaspora are the first line of investors in Nigeria.

“We are reaching out to them to invest in the nation.

“The summit, which will be graced by President Muhammadu Buhari, will target agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, transportation, education, technology and other sectors.

“About 200 companies and Nigerians in the diaspora have indicated interest in participating in the summit scheduled for Nov. 27 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja,’’ she was quoted as saying.

She said that ministers and other local investors were also being expected at the summit.

Dabiri-Erewa explained that the three-day programme “is expected to yield billions of naira in financial inflow and investments into the Nigerian economy’’.

According to her, the summit is also expected to help in the provision of jobs and opportunities for economic expansion and growth.

She said Nigerians in the diaspora have always remitted billions of dollars to their relations at home totalling over $35 billion.

Dabiri-Erewa added that investments from the summit would surpass $35 billion.

She said that the issue of the tax holiday and other incentives would be discussed at the summit.

A representative of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, Haja Wakil, stated that her agency had compiled a list of investment opportunities, which the summit participants could take advantage of.