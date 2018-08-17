A journalist with Premium Times, Samuel Ogundipe, has been granted bail.

Ogundipe had been in the custody of the police, which had secretly gone to court on Wednesday to have him detained till August 20.

However, according to Premium Times, it got information that he was to be taken again to court on Friday, prompting the company’s lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, to show up.

Ogundipe was brought before Magistrate Abdulwahab Mohammed of Kubwa Grade 1 Magistrate Court in Kubwa, Abuja, who granted him bail.

Ogundipe was arrested on Tuesday by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, who wanted to know the source of a story published by Premium Times on the interim report submitted by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services.

The report had indicted the sacked Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura.

On Friday, Magistrate Mohammed granted Ogundipe bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Ogundipe has since been released as he had met the bail conditions.