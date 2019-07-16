<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could make a sensational return to Premier League with his former club Tottenham Hotspur showing interest to re-sign the Welsh forward, according to report in Marca.

Real Madrid is willing to ship out Bale in a bid to free space and raise fund to fund their transfer this summer and Spurs has made their interest known to Real Madrid that they would be prepared to pay a fee between 50 and 60 million euros.

Tottenham has also made it clear to Bale’s representatives that they can’t match his 17million euros per annum take home but they are willing to pay him half of what he earns at Real Madrid.

Now it is Real Madrid who must decide what to do and whether they rescind his contract for the next three seasons to liquidate half of that amount, about 25 million euros.