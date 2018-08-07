The Prelate/Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Nzie Nsi Eke, has tasked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to tinker with the security apparatus in the country and restructure it to be able to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Eke made the call on Tuesday at the Hope Waddell Parish of the church in Calabar, Cross River State, while addressing a press conference to announce the activities lined up for the forthcoming 23rd General Meeting, and 172 years anniversary of effective ministry of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria.

He also tasked the Buhari-led administration on the need to strengthen the anti-corruption agencies in the country, saying: “The entire security architecture in the country needs to be revamped. We plead with President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) to do something; he has all it takes as a commander-in-chief to address all security challenges.

“We support and encourage the federal government’s fight against corruption, particularly the whistle blowing policy. I encourage all Presbyterians to join in this fight in our little corners. However, we believe the federal government should focus on strengthening institutional framework and values reorientation as the major trust in the fight against corruption for a more enduring impact.”

The prelate of the church also spoke about the political situation in the country; with specific reference to the ongoing registration of voters, and the defection of politicians from one political party to another as the 2016 elections draw closer.

“As we prepare for the 2019 general election, we should ensure that we all have Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC). Our votes must be made to count. The elections should not only be said to be so. We should pray regularly for the coming elections. I encourage Presbyterians to get actively involved in politics at all levels so that we can help influence the society better.

“As a church, we are aware that politicians have of late embarked on defections from one political party to the other. It is our hope that those defections will not push the country into a state of anarchy by disrupting the political process, and crumbling our hard earned democracy. Should this happen, God and posterity will hold the political class responsible,” he said.

He said the synod is expected to commence Friday, August 10, this year in Calabar.