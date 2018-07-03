A motorcycle accident allegedly left a pregnant petroleum products black marketeer burnt beyond recognition.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident occurred in Oghara town, headquarters of Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim, identified by residents as Madam Gbogbo, was also said to be a dealer in second-hand clothes.

Witnesses told a NAN correspondent in Abuja that the accident also involved a jeep at Navy Junction on Ibori Road.

“The woman was returning from a petrol depot with a jerry can of fuel she had bought when the jeep knocked down her motorcycle.

“She was riding the motorcycle with the jerry can placed on the tank in front of her.

“The fuel exploded in the process, and there was nothing anyone could do to save her life,” one of them said.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Delta, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident to NAN.

Aniamaka said the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody, while investigation was ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents told NAN that Tuesday’s accident was the fourth fatal case recorded in Oghara within the last one week.

In May, a 35-year-old female petrol black marketer suffered a similar fate in the town after the product she reportedly stored in her house caught fire that razed the entire residential building.