



The estranged wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, has stated how the former aviation minister “habitually beat” her up while she was pregnant with their first child.

The marriage of the duo crashed in 2020 as Chikwendu alleged domestic violence claims and Fani-Kayode reacted by accusing Chikwendu of infidelity and the separated partners are fighting for the custody of their children.

Chikwendu had earlier filed an affidavit-backed statement of claim in court, showing her allegations against Fani-Kayode as she countered his accusations.

She stated that Fani-Kayode constantly beat her during her first pregnancy and described her “then unborn babies as cockroaches.”

Chikwendu disclosed that she had been cuffed, stripped, and sedated on the directive of the ex-Minister on one occasion.

“While I was pregnant with the first child, FFK was habitually beating and mostly punching my stomach. Anytime he was angry, describing my unborn babies as cockroaches or ‘a thing’ that he would knock off my belly,” she wrote.

“In one of these attacks and kicking on my tummy, my late mom and my sister visited, and they threw themselves in between us to stop him from further attacks. In his anger, he hit my mum in the head.

“FFK ended up accusing my sister of assault and got her detained at a police station for coming in-between his punches and me. Whenever I resist his humiliation and beating, he will deploy his bodyguards to wrestle me down.





“In most cases, he called CSP Aisha Yusufu, the then DPO of Asokoro Police Station who would come with her team to harass, handcuff, arrest or lock me behind the counter for hours until Femi was satisfied I have been punished.

“My siblings were locked up countless times. He would boast of his connections to the government. During one of his domestic abuse with the DP Aisha and her team from Asokoro police station, FFK instructed that they handcuff and strip me naked.

“It was done in the presence of his domestic staff, bodyguards and attached VIP police officers. They injected me with a strange substance, and I lost consciousness. I woke up in a facility, which they later told me is a hospital.”

She also refuted the claim that she had an affair with any married man and she also stated that it was the ex-Minister who brought strange women.

Chikwendu described Fani-Kayode as “overly controlling,” saying that he always had four police officers and three bodyguards following her around.

She added: “I’m very afraid for my life. He keeps threatening me. I petitioned the police but nothing has been done yet. After two heartbreaks, I made one wrong decision, believing that an older man will love and make me happy.

“All I did was love FFK, fight for him and gave him sons he never had. I did everything for him. I was his barber, editor, nurse (before and after he had his presumed COVID-19), chef, image-maker, and stylist without limit.

“Physical and verbal abuse was what I got for all these sacrifices, lies, all sorts of inhumane treatment, and now attempting to keep my tender age children away from their mother.”