The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked Nigerians to intensify prayers for national peace and unity, while working towards a violence free and credible election during the 2019 general elections.

The congress also asked the government to, in the spirit of the Eid-El-Fitri celebration listen to the cry of the Nigerian workers and approve the demand for a new minimum wage.

In its message to Nigerian workers signed by the President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the Congress expressed the hope that during the 2019 elections, the will of the Nigerian electorates will prevail and be respected.

The message reads: “The Nigeria Labour Congress celebrates with our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid-el-fitr. We congratulate all Muslim workers and indeed the Nigerian Muslim community for successfully concluding the observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Eid-el-fitr is a very important event in the life of every Muslim chiefly because of the virtues it embodies. Eid-el-fitr teaches denial, dedication, discipline and diligence.

“Eid-el-fitr is also a time of stock taking as Muslims use the period of the Ramadan fasting to take an objective assessment of their areas of strength and weakness. The strengths are consolidated while the weaknesses are strengthened.

“Eid-el-fitr teaches us to love and to share. In view of the divisive political current flowing all over Nigeria and mainly driven by irresponsible politics, it is important that we learn that united in love and sharing, we stand; divided in prejudice and hate, we fall!

“The NLC urges every Nigerian Muslim and all citizens to fully imbibe the virtues of Eid-el-fitr. Well, in the midst of harrowing general inflation, Nigerian workers have soldiered on in self-denial, dedication and diligence as partners in the onerous mission of nation building. The government can make workers’ load lighter by quickly approving the demand of organized labour for a New National Minimum Wage.

“Organized labour appreciates all Muslims for praying for Nigeria during this year’s Ramadan. As we gradually approach another election year in 2019, we urge all Nigerians to intensify prayers for national peace and work towards violence free and credible elections. It is our prayer that in the 2019 elections, the will of the Nigerian electorate will prevail, be respected and the blessings of Eid-el-fitri will abide with us.”

On its part, the the Trade Union Congress (TUC) said Nigerians must imbibe the lessons of the Ramadan in moving the country forward.

In a statement signed by the President, Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama and Secretary General, Comrade (Barr.) Musa-Lawal Ozidi, the TUC said “We commend all Muslims faithful in Nigeria and all over the world for this all important spiritual exercise.

“However, it goes beyond that – we must embrace the lessons of Ramadan which include personal sacrifices, piety and self-denial. The deficiency of these virtues is the fundamental reasons why countries we were at par with in the 1970s have all left us behind.

“The time to look beyond all artificial social, political and economic divisions including minor ethnic and religious differences in society is now. All faithful must abide strictly with the teachings of the Koran and Prophet Mohammed.

“We implore all Nigerians to be patriotic and strictly allow the cardinal principles of our respective religions to reflect in all our dealings, as it remains the way we can ensure peace and unity of the nation. We should exhibit oneness to be able to stand strong together through diverse difficulties and challenges. We must focus on the things that bind us together. That is the new Nigeria we want.”