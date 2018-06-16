The National Assembly, yesterday, pledged its loyalty and commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari and prayed that God would bless him with additional tolerance for him to continue to tolerate its members as his “children.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki made the pledge when representatives of residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) paid Sallah homage to the President at his official residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Saraki, who was represented by Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, said the National Assembly would keep supporting the vision of the Buhari administration for a greater Nigeria.

According to him, no administration since 1999 has received more cooperation from the legislature like Buhari.

“Mr. President, I have the authority of each and every member of the Senate and the House of Representatives to wish you a blessed Eid-el-Fitr in 2018, which we are celebrating today

“And I have the authority of each and every one of us to equally pledge our loyalty and commitment to work with you for the betterment of this country and to wish you more strength, to wish you more health and most importantly, Mr. President, to add additional degree of tolerance for you, so that you tolerate us as your children.

“Mr. President, let me seize this opportunity to say, for the record, that from 1999, when we started our democratic experience, to date, no President has received the amount of cooperation from the National Assembly like you, contrary to what is outside there.”

The senator also thanked the President, on behalf of the National Assembly, over his decision to revisit and address the unresolved issue of June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was presumably won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

”May I, on behalf of the Senate and the House of Representatives, again thank you for that bold steps you have taken in addressing the unresolved issue of the June 12.

“Along that line, may I on behalf of the National Assembly implore our religious leaders to begin to think along the line of uniting this country. God has brought us together, we do not have any alternative, as far as we are concerned, we should continue to live as brothers and sisters.”

Responding, Buhari called on all Nigerians to work towards salvaging the nation from the shackles of past wrongs by sharing in the collective vision for a greater Nigeria and contributing individually to realise the goal.

He urged all citizens to embrace the reality that Nigeria must exist and continue as one nation, noting that the country needed all its human and material resources to succeed, adding: “We have no other country than Nigeria. We may as well stay and salvage it together.”

Buhari told the gathering of religious leaders, traditional rulers, security chiefs and top government officials to start expanding the frontiers for development by sensitising their “constituencies” to work harder for the collective good of the country.

In his remarks, the Minister of FCT, Muhammad Musa Bello, said the Ramadan provided an auspicious opportunity to pray for the nation, and the wellbeing of the President and his family.

The President also received women groups, led by his wife, Aisha, President of the National Council of Women Societies, Dr. Laraba Shoda, and former deputy governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen.