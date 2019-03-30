<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Dr Oluwole Oluleye, on Saturday died at Abuja hospital after a brief illness.

Oluleye contested the Ekiti governorship seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, but lost to Governor Kayode Fayemi in the primary.

He was also at a time the executive secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Trust Fund (PTDF).

A senator elect in Ekiti State, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, described as a monumental loss Oluleye’s demise as a personal loss to him.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, Bamidele said Oluleye’s death was a devastating loss, being from Ekiti Central senatorial district where he had just won election to the Senate.

Bamidele branded Oluleye as an illustrious son of Ekiti and accomplished technocrat and educationist, who rendered selfless services to Nigeria to be great while alive.

“Dr. Oluleye’s demise was a devastating one, in view of his outstanding character as a public servant, community leader and politician.

“His administrative astuteness and competence were recognised by the federal government and this earned him the respectable position he held at different times as Executive Secretary of PPPRA and PTDF.

“Though, he never had the opportunity to serve at the state level, but he left an indelible footprint on the sand of time as a philanthropist and community builder.

“I condole with the Ekiti state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the traditional ruler of Efon kingdom, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare and the entire citizens of our dear state over this scandalous and irreparable loss.

“I pray that the good lord shall fill the vacuum left by Dr. Oluleye and heal all broken hearts this death must have caused