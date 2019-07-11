<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A faith-based non governmental organisation known as Priests Peace and Justice Initiative (PPJ) in collaboration with the Mark Arthur Foundation, on Thursday took to the streets of Makurdi, the Benue State capital to stage a walk in commemoration of this year’s Africa Anti Corruption Day.

Members of the organisation who bore placards with various inscriptions moved round some parts of North Bank area of Makurdi and chanting, “Say no to Corruption” as they moved along.

Coordinator of the Organisation in Benue, Apostle Chinedu Martins, while lamenting that corruption has become a cankerworm that is eating deep into the fabrics of the nation, posited that time has come for the church in Nigeria to rise up and fight against the menace.

He maintained that the church had to join the fight against corruption because it can no longer fold its hands and allow the common wealth of the nation to be continually plundered by heartless Nigerians while the common people continue to wallow in abject poverty.

“It’s a Pentecostal voice against corruption in Nigeria. We are calling on all Nigerians to shun corruption. If the church can join hands to fight against corruption, things will get better. It’s high time, the church rose up to its responsibility as the change agent in fighting corruption in our society.”

Also speaking at the event, Benue State Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Mike Angou, who noted that corruption has the capacity to destroy a people said it was for that reason that the church in Benue is supporting the fight against corruption.

“We are here to speak to the whole people of the state to fight corruption. Corruption is a needle that has the capacity to destroy a people. That’s why we are speaking as the voice of the church that we need to be the example for Nigerians to follow,” he stated.