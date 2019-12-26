<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Electricity is currently being restored in different parts of Bama on the order of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, who recently spent two days in the populated Bama Dina Areas so far covered included Custom, Kasugula, Maire and Shehuri.

Bama was once destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents occupied it from 2013 to 2016 before the town was recovered by the military. The insurgents destroyed 80 percent of homes and all public facilities during their occupation. The immediate past government of Kashim Shettima rebuilt more than 11,000 houses and schools and returned displaced persons to the town in 2018.

Zulum, less than two weeks ago, visited Bama for the third time in six months of assuming leadership. The visit was to review the living conditions and supervise the distribution of food and other means of livelihood to vulnerable citizens.