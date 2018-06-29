A group under the auspices of Ekiti Development Front (EDF) has said that no fewer than 6.8 million Nigerians have benefited from the Federal Government’s empowerment programme, tagged N-Power.

Barrister Adeoye Aribasoye, the EDF Coordinator in Ekiti State, in a statement, saluted President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the programme which, he said, had helped to stem the tide of poverty and crime among Nigerian youths.

He maintained that poor handling of the economy under the current Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Ayodele Fayose caused the high level of poverty in the state.

He said the state had abundant human and material resources that could be deployed for the economic prosperity of the state, if they had been judiciously harnessed by the government.

Aribasoye stated this in Ikere and Aramoko Ekiti while empowering aggregate of 500 residents in Ekiti South and Central Senatorial Districts.

Materials donated included clippers, dryers sewing machines, compressors, generating sets, mixers, food items, washing machines, grinding machines and cash gifts.

The body also flagged off its social security scheme, where beneficiaries would be receiving monthly stipends if criteria set were met in line with the model set by former Governor Kayode Fayemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate while superintending over the state.

The EDF Coordinator while addressing the beneficiaries advised the electorate to vote Fayemi in the July 14 poll so that more people can benefit from the N-power.

Aribasoye stated that the best way for anyone to escape the menace of poverty was to be economically active, adding that self-employment had become the veritable way for people to get engaged in productive jobs with the dearth of white collar jobs at both state and the federal levels.

“There is no job now in the state because we have a government that can’t think outside the box to create wealth for its people.

“If a government is claiming that it has employed people, it doesn’t mean you have taken them into the state civil service. A government can create opportunities through private individuals and give support to the organisations to be able to pay those in its employ.

“It happened under Governor Kayode Fayemi’s regime when the State Job Creation Agency partnered with private bodies for the training of unemployed graduates for them to be self-reliant.

“Government at that time would pay for the training and also paid the salaries of those employed by the private organisations for some time.

“We are pleading with you to use this opportunity very well. In a modern economy, we are, one can begin a business with a little amount and with dedication, he can go places,” he stated.

Aribasoye said the organisation would continue to partner with private individuals and philanthropy bodies to put smiles on the faces of the people.