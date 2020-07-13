



Over 4.48 million Nigerians have so far applied on the online portal for the recruitment of the third batch of N-Power.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development began the enrollment process on June 26, 2020.

And 16 days after the portal was opened for application, the ministry has said over four million applications have been received.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, provided the update via her Twitter page on Sunday night.





“My team and I continue to interface with stakeholders to ensure a successful transition for the @npower_ng.

“It has been 16 days since the portal opened, and we have received 4.48 million applications to date,” Farouq wrote.

Only 400,000 applicants will be absorbed into the third batch of the N-Power National Social Investment Scheme (NSIP) at the end of the recruitment exercise.