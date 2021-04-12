



Over 9000 candidates are jostling for 4000 admission slots in Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano (YUMSUK) for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Mukhtar Atiku Kurawa, who disclosed this while addressing journalists on Monday at the commencement of the three-day post UTME screening exercise, said the examination was meant to select the best out of the candidates that applied to the institution.

He said, “The number of candidates who have registered for this examination are a little above nine thousand and the quota approved to us by JAMB is a little above four thousand which means that we need to conduct this examination to enable us select candidates who are qualified to study in this institution.





“Today, we are having two sessions of the examination, one session in the morning and another in the afternoon, and tomorrow equally.

“Because of the number of candidates, we are going to have two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, and Wednesday the 14 of this month [April] we are going to conduct the DE [Direct Entry] candidates’ screening” the VC said.

He stated that the screening exercise was organised in compliance with the criteria of admission spelt out by the JAMBS central admission processing system.