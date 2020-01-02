<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, newly appointed Post Master General of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), has assumed office at the corporate headquarters of the organisation in Abuja.

In the maiden meeting he held with the management and staff of NIPOST on Tuesday, he assured the staff that their working conditions and welfare would be addressed.

Adewusi spoke of his intention to quickly harness the low hanging fruits to create an impact in the first 100 days of his assumption of office.

The Keio University, Tokyo, trained economist, pointed out that the enormous challenges, mostly of infrastructural decay and low staff morale due to poor staff welfare bedeviling the organisation would be addressed.

He underscored the importance of the implementation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy’s directives on the use of PoS for all transactions across the post offices nationwide to block revenue leakages.

He further promised to find solutions to the problems associated with the use of PoS in the transactions in the post offices. Responding, staff of the organisation assured of their cooperation to the new Post Master General for efficient service delivery to the public.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on December 23, 2019, sacked former Post Master General, Bisi Adegbuyi. Adegbuyi was appointed as the Post Master General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST in August 2016, as he did not complete his tenure in office before he was relieved of his duties.