Chief Leo Ekpenyong, a Post-Graduate student of the Mass Communication Department of Baze University, Abuja, has petitioned the National University Commission (NUC) to investigate alleged academic fraud against him by the university.

The petition on Saturday in Abuja was signed by the petitioner’s lawyer, Mr Sylvanus Ibechiodo.

The lawyer alleged in the petition that his client, Ekpeyong, during the last trimester result was short-changed by poor and unmerited grades in two of his courses.

According to the petition, courses where the alleged unfair practice occured are: Theories of Mass Communication (MAC 801) and Research Methods in Mass Communication (MAC 803).

The lawyer stated that his client had earlier written a protest letter dated May 6, to the Registrar of the institution, Mr Inuwa Idris.

He alleged that the Vice Chancellor, Mr Tahir Mamman, SAN, rejected some claims of his client.

Ibechiodo who said the university was unfair to his client consequently requested for the remarking of his scripts, in line with global best practices.

He called on the NUC to intervene in the matter and not allow the institution rob his client his hard earned academic record.

Ibechiodo stated that the inability of the school to set up an independent and integrity driven panel to look into the matter shouldn’t be basis to make his client a victim of academic fraud.

He called on the NUC to intervene and call Baze University to order by setting mechinery in motion for justice to be done on the matter.

“The fact that students and staff of Universities abuse processes of redress, shouldn’t be a ground to perpetrate academic fraud and manifest injustice.

“No degree of tyranny or despotism will prevent our client from pursuing this just caurse to its logical conclusion.

“We therefore once again appeal passionately for a just, expeditious, intervention and consideration in the interest of justice and equity,” he stressed,” he said.

When news correspondence contacted the NUC, Mr Ibrahim Binuako, a Desk Officer in the office of the Executive Secretary, confirmed that the commission had received the petition and that work was ongoing on it.