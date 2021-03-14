



Five suspected armed robbers arrested by the Inspector General of Police Rapid Response Team (IRT) have given graphic details of how they robbed and killed the two Point of Sale (POS) agents in Aba, Abia State.

The arrested suspects include a student of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, who gave his name as Uzoma Samuel (25) from Umuomi village in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

Other arrested members of the gang are Raphael Godwin Apeh (32), from Olamaboro LGA, Kogi State; Sunday Chibuike (22), from Ezinifite Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Godswill Kalu (23), from Ohafia LGA of Abia State and Chibuzor Gabriel (21) from Oshiri LGA of Ebonyi State.





While making his confession, the leader of the gang, who claimed to be the number two man of the Vikings Confraternity in the whole of Aba, said whenever they were ready for any operation he would request their number one man to give them gun and he always obliged him.

“I am the number two man in the Vikings Confraternity in the whole of Aba and so, whenever we want to go for an operation, I will ask the number one man to give us gun and he would always give us.