The Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that Nigeria is sitting on a keg powder over what he described as increasing population growth in the country.

Okowa noted that a nation whose population growth is not commensurate with its economy is ‘sitting on a keg of gun powder’ and that the situation needs to be urgently addressed.

The governor expressed his concerns on Thursday while answering questions during a media parley in the state.

Okowa said, “It’s not easy to govern a state like Delta with issues of insecurity, minimum wage and others. We have a huge challenge in our hands with the fast-growing population and slow growth in the economy.

“The situation is that Nigeria’s population is increasing while the economy of the nation is also decreasing. Our population is increasing at a very fast rate while economic is growing at a very low rate.

“It is a big problem for the nation because if nothing is done, there would be a crisis. We must first start with planning for the population. The increasing population is negatively affecting our development and security.”

Okowa, speaking on his administration’s development plans in the state for the next four years, promised to prioritise the development of the riverine communities in the state.

He stated that the coastal communities from where the nation’s major economic mainstay is derived would witness infrastructural development during his second term in office.