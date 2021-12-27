Popular Nigerian artist Abayomi Barber passes on at 93

Renowned Nigerian contemporary artist, Professor Abayomi Alade Barber, has passed on. He was 93.

Family sources say he died on Sunday night.

Barber is one of the golden oldies of contemporary Nigerian art known for the “application of naturalism and surrealism method in his artworks.”

Just last June, he had an exhibition at the National Gallery of Art in Lagos.

Professor Abayomi Barber was the progenitor of the Abayomi Barber Art School. He is a national treasure who was duly celebrated for his artistic genius and impact by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Gallery of Art in May 2021.

Some of his most famous works include life-size busts of former Head of State, Murtala Muhamed and Oba Adesoji Aderemi, Ooni of Ile Ife where the artist was born on October 23, 1928.

Abayomi is the second famous artist who passed on this year after Yusuf Grillo’s demise midyear.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, disciples and the Nigerian art community as a whole.