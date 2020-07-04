



Sympathisers thronged the Warri headquarters of Father’s House Bible Church in Effurun, Delta State, on Saturday, mourning following the death of the church’s founder, Pastor Richmond Leigh.

Leigh reportedly died on Friday after a brief illness at an undisclosed hospital in Warri.

Our correspondent observed the presence of security men at the church’s main entrance as sympathisers were ordered to leave the vicinity.





The church, also known as Richmond Susan Leigh Ministries, has satellite branches in Rivers and Lagos States.

Some associates and friends of the deceased have taken to Facebook to pay tributes to Leigh.

In one of such tributes, one Gboyega wrote, “May his soul rest in perfect peace. Seems more people die of undisclosed ailments in Nigeria of late.”

Another person wrote, “We shall all die one day or the other. Let us leave a good legacy behind for the future.”