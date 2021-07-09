Popular comedian slams DSS for raiding Sunday Igboho’s home

Popular Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, better known as ‘I Go Dye,’ has berated the Department of State Services (DSS) concerning the arrest of popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho.

The entertainer took to his Instagram page on Friday, saying that the DSS should use the same application they used in attacking the home of Sunday Igboho to also locate bandits and kidnappers in the northern part of the country.

He wrote: “The DSS should use same application they used to attack Sunday Igboho house, should be used on the bandits and kidnappers of the school children in the North.

“What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong and should be spoken against, because violating one’s right by attacking someone’s residence without inviting the person to the security institutions is wrong.

“We shouldn’t wait till it affects your immediate brother before you condemn the attack on Sunday’ Igboho resident. Yes security institutions can make arrest at anytime, but let’s not give majority of Nigerians that this promptness of action has a regional or ethnic sentiments.

“The same application should be used on the bandits and kidnappers of school children in the North. Amb Francis Agoda.”